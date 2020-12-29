NOFD: ‘Suspicious’ House Fire Causes Building to Partially Collapse

Carlie Wells

Dec. 29—Two families were displaced Tuesday after an overnight fire in the Milan area of Uptown, New Orleans fire officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities said they believe it is suspicious.

No injuries were reported in the fire in the 1900 block of Delachaise Street(map).

The fire was first reported at 11:05 p.m. Mondayat a two-story, wood-frame house. When firefighters arrived seven minutes later, they said flames had spread to both sides of the building. They requested backup to help protect the houses next to the one that was on fire. Even more fire staffing was requested at 11:54 p.m.when the original home partially collapsed.

The three-alarm fire was brought under control at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, but fire crews remained on standby at the site throughout the night.

Two families consisting of five adults and one child were not able to remain in their homes because of the fire. Authorities didn’t immediately say if they were in neighboring homes or the one where the fire started.

The Fire Departmentsaid that neighbors told firefighter that construction crews had been working on the house daily. The Fire Departmentsaid the house where the fire started did not have utilities.

All together, 52 NOFD personnel responded to the fire., in addition to the American Red Cross, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, New Orleanspolice and Entergy.

The fire on Delachaise Streetfire is one of several recent blazes around the metro area that have displaced families from their homes.

Four people were forced from their home on Christmas morning after a fire in an abandoned multi-family home on Franklin Avenuedamaged a duplex next door. The abandoned home was destroyed and the duplex sustained fire and water damage.

And in MetairieMonday, a mother and her two children were displaced after their apartment on Riverside Drivecaught fire, firefighters in Jefferson Parishsaid. The three jumped from their second-floor apartment to escape the fire.

