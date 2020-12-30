Firefighter Hurt Battling Fire at Syracuse (NY) Warehouse

Samantha House

syracuse.com

(MCT)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Over 50 firefighters battled a fire at a cluttered Syracuse warehouse early Wednesday morning in freezing temperatures.

The fire at 1920 Park St., a four-story warehouse built in 1940, was reported at 4:04 a.m. One firefighter was hurt working to put out the fire, said the Syracuse Fire Department.

Three minutes after the fire was called in, firefighters arrived on Park Street and found a heavy fire burning the warehouse, firefighters said. A district chief called in a second alarm, bringing dozens of firefighters to the scene.

It took the fire department over an hour to control the fire, the department said.

The warehouse’s boarded-up windows and debris-filled floors made it “very challenging” to fight the fire, firefighters said. The freezing temperatures made it worse: The wind chill made it feel like 14 degrees outside around the time the fire started, according to National Weather Service records.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

In addition to the fire department, National Grid, American Medical Response and the Syracuse Fire Department responded to the scene.

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.

Park Street is closed between Wolf Street and Hiawatha Boulevard. Firefighters have asked the public to avoid the area.

Staff writer Samantha House covers breaking news, crime and public safety. Have a tip, a story idea, a question or a comment? Reach her at [email protected].

___

(c)2020 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.

Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.