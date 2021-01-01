KY 911 Director: ‘Text to Speech’ Feature Has Improved Fire, Medical Response Times

James Mayse

Jan. 1—The computer dispatch function launched by Owensboro-Daviess County 911 early last year has helped fire and medical responders respond to scenes more quickly, dispatch center Director Paul Nave said this week.

In February, the dispatch center implemented its text to speech dispatch system. When a call is received, the dispatcher will enter the address, type of call and call code, and the computer will send the alert to first responders.

Previously, a dispatcher would need to gather specific information before sending fire or medical responders to a scene. With the text-to-speech system, crews are already moving to a medical emergency or fire call while the dispatcher is still gathering information.

Nave said the system has made a difference in response times. For example, in 2019, the average time to dispatch a cardiac arrest call, from the time the call was received to the time units responded, was 1 minute, 7 seconds, Nave said.

Last year, the average time to dispatch a cardiac arrest call was 53 seconds, which Nave called a “significant” decrease.

“We were able to get the ambulance rolling 14 seconds earlier,” Nave said. “… We knew it would make a difference or we wouldn’t have invested into that kind of technology.

“Fourteen seconds, that’s a significant time savings, especially for cardiac arrest,” he said.

The text to speech function is part of a larger upgrade to the center’s computer-aided dispatch system. The function has also decreased the response time for fire calls: Nave said in 2019, the average dispatch time for a structure fire call was 1 minute, 13 seconds.

Last year, the dispatch time for fires decreased to 1 minute, 4 seconds, he said.

Daviess County Fire Department Chief Jeremy Smith said the system has helped.

“For us, if it benefits dispatch, we look at it as a win for us because it gets us out the door quicker.”

A computer voice dispatches the call while the human dispatcher is still talking to the caller. Smith said an early issue was the computer would mispronounce street names, which could be confusing, but the problem has been corrected.

“We know people are waiting for us” when they call for a fire or medical emergency, Smith said. Responders arriving sooner is a “win for the community overall.”

City Fire Chief James Howard said the system lets the dispatcher gather as much information as responders need while the response is already in motion. He said he was pleased with the system.

“Seconds count in emergency response,” Howard said. “It’s definitely a benefit.”

Nave said if a caller knows help is already coming, the caller can focus on providing information to the dispatcher, or on following instructions, such as on how to provide CPR.

“They have that assurance … that help is on the way, and we can still help” by providing instructions, Nave said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, [email protected], Twitter: @JamesMayse

