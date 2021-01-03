Fire Crews Respond to Report of Structure Fire at Moreau (NY) Residence Twice in Same Day

The Post-Star, Glens Falls, N.Y.

Jan. 3—MOREAU — Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 20 Fawn Rd.twice in the same day.

Emergency crew response to a report of a structure fire at the residence, which appeared to be a trailer home, was heard on radio frequency covering the Moreau area at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. A second call at the same address came in at about 10:15 p.m.that evening.

The trailer home appeared to be heavily damaged after the second call, according to a Post-Starreporter on the scene.

There was no immediate word on a cause or if any injuries were sustained.

Multiple agencies were seen at the scene, including: South Glens Falls Fire Company Inc.; Wilton Volunteer Fire Department; Fort Edward Fire Department; Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department. The South Glens Falls Fire Company Auxiliarywas seen carrying water coolers to the front line.

National Gridwas also on the scene.

Check back at poststar.comfor more updates.

