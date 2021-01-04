City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Captain Dies from COVID-19 Complications

The Los Angeles City Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Ralph M. Terrazas issued a statement on the passing on January 1, 2020, of LAFD Captain I George Roque.

“It is with a heavy heart on this first day of the new year that we announce the death of LAFD Captain I George Roque, who passed away earlier today at an area hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Captain Roque was a 22-year LAFD veteran assigned to Fire Station 97 in the Laurel Canyon/Mulholland area of the City. He was 57 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.

He is the second LAFD member to succumb to complications from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Firefighter/Paramedic Jose Perez passed away in July 2020.

On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, I send my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Roque family and his friends and colleagues throughout the Department.”