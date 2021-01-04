NAFECO and Rosenbauer Partner in Southeastern United States

Wyoming, MN‒Rosenbauer America and North American Fire Equipment Company, Inc. (NAFECO) have joined forces to provide industry-leading apparatus for the fire service in southeastern United States.

Founded in 1968 by Jerrell Oaks, NAFECO began its half-century business by providing fire extinguisher service and sales to factories and other companies in the area. Over the course of its 50-year history, the company developed into a full line distributor for fire, law enforcement, and industrial safety apparel and equipment, including fire apparatus, ambulances, and ATV/UTV-mounted skid units.

Jerrell Oaks, CEO and founder of NAFECO, stated, “We understand that our customers have a choice and believe that our customers define excellence. Superior customer service, timely deliveries, and competitive prices without compromise to quality have been the very foundation that built our company. We are excited to begin this partnership with Rosenbauer because we believe they hold the same high standards for their company.”

Headquartered in Decatur, Alabama, NAFECO has four branch offices throughout the southeastern United States and has territory managers located in 12 states. Utilizing their sales, service, and mobile service expertise, NAFECO is eager to provide coverage and assistance in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.nafeco.com.

“Rosenbauer is always excited when we are able to partner with a business that follows our same company values,” said John Slawson, Chairman and CEO of Rosenbauer America. “NAFECO has been a strong leader and provider in their area for more than 50 years, and it gives me great pride that we can count them as part of the Rosenbauer family.”