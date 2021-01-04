KME® Adds Sunbelt Fire as New Dealer in Alabama And Mississippi

Nesquehoning, PA—KME, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, announced the appointment of Sunbelt Fire as the exclusive KME dealer for Alabama and Mississipi. Sunbelt Fire is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of KME apparatus in these Southeast markets.

Established in 1983 and headquartered in Fairhope, AL, Sunbelt Fire is well equipped to serve the needs of surrounding departments and communities with eight fully equipped mobile service trucks, a 22,000 square foot service center, and a 25,000-gallon state-of-the-art pump test facility.

“We are committed to our existing KME customers in Alabama and Mississippi and we intend to grow our presence there,” says Chris McClung, director of sales for KME Fire. “With a dedicated sales and service team, Sunbelt Fire will provide fire departments with the superior products, parts, and service our current and future customers deserve.”

Sunbelt Fire also provides:

24-hour technical support

Complete fire apparatus parts inventory

Comprehensive training

Aerial ladder inspection and overhaul services

Plumbing and fire pump overhaul

Wreck and refurb solutions

Four mobile Draft Commander® units to perform NFPA pump testing

“Our mission is to serve those who save lives, and we are thrilled to now be able to offer KME fire apparatus as a solution for our customers,” says Slade McLendon, CEO of Sunbelt Fire.

To learn more about Sunbelt Fire, visit www.sunbeltfire.com and for more information on KME, visit www.kmefire.com.