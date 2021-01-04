Fire Strikes Hazleton (PA) Homes of at Least 17 People

Kent Jackson

Jan. 3—HAZLETON — Fire in a vacant home at Fourth and Seybert streets forced at least 17 people from a neighboring house and apartment building to flee into the freezing cold early Sunday morning.

The empty duplex at 566-568 Seybert St.sustained heavy damage and will need to be torn down, city Fire Chief Donald Leshkosaid. Previously, city code officers filed citations against the property.

Fire reached an apartment house at 562-564 and a single home at 570 Seybert St., both of which can be repaired, Leshko said.

He said 12 people lived in apartments at 562-564 Seybert St.and six resided at 570 Seybert St.

Lisa Landis, spokesperson for the American Red Crossin Harrisburg, said the agency is assisting 17 people, 11 adults and six children who were displaced.

While each family has different needs, Landis said the Red Crosstypically provides a motel room or other shelter, food, clothing and meets immediate needs, which might include medicine or pet care. After one to two days, the Red Crosshelps families make a plan for recovering from the fire, Landis said.

When firefighters from all city stations arrived at 2:20 a.m., heavy fire burned in the rear and side of the duplex and had spread to structures on either side, Leshko said.

During the next four hours and 20 minutes, firefighters did excellent work, Leshko said, to save the buildings on either side of the duplex.

The duplex is perhaps a few feet apart from the apartment house at 562-564 Seybert, but its roof touches the roof of 570 Seybert St.

Juan Rosarioowns 562-564 Seybert St., a three-story apartment house, and talked with an electrician about repairing damage and reconnecting power on Sunday afternoon. He said his tenants were staying with relatives, and he hoped they could return by evening.

Rosario said the interior of the apartments were OK. The exterior with undamaged siding and shutters and brightly painted steps contrasted with the blackened roofline of the vacant house next door.

At the vacant house, glass was gone and siding charred around windows through which flames burst during the worst of the fire.

Volunteer firefighters from Hazle Twp. and McAdooassisted, while West Hazletonfirefighters stood by for the city.

The city’s Streets Departmentdealt with icing while crews from PPL and UGI utilities also assisted.

One firefighter hurt his ankle after jumping off a ladder, Leshko said.

State police and the fire department are trying to determine what caused the fire, he said.

City code officers cited the home at 566-568 for violations dating back to 2016. On Feb. 14, 2018, the city filed 17 citations alleging violations pertaining to unsafe conditions, rubbish, sidewalks, roofing, windows and other topics. All violations were listed as inactive and awaiting pleas on the state’s judicial website.

Luzerne Countyrecords say taxes of $2,314 are delinquent on the property from 2019.

