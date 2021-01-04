Middletown (NJ) Fire Triggers Large Emergency Response

Joshua Chung

Asbury Park Press

(MCT)

MIDDLETOWN – A fire Sunday night at a one-story ranch home in the Chapel Hill section of the township prompted a large emergency response, but there were no reports of any injuries. A family pet, however, was killed in the fire.

The fire on 248 Chapel Hill Roadincluded large flames and resulted in a response of 56 firefighters from four companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department, including Brevent Park, Community, Middletown No. 1, and River Plaza Hosefire companies. Air and safety units were also on the scene, according to Dennis Fowler, a fire department spokesman.

Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters determined the conflagration was located near the windows of the one-story home, Fowler said in a prepared statement.

Furthermore, Chief John Waltzrequested that additional companies be dispatched for additional firefighters and a Rapid Intervention support team to protect firefighters as they extinguished the blaze, Fowler said.

Search and rescue teams confirmed the structure was unoccupied, but unfortunately a family pet was unable to escape the flames. The fire was called by Chief John Friedmanat 10:15 p.m.and all united were cleared from the scene at 11:27 p.m., Fowler said.

COVID-19: She lost both parents to COVID-19 in nursing homes; then came the salt in the wound

Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished, along with ventilation fans being installed to remove the smoke from the structure, according to Fowler. The building utilities to the home were disconnected by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Lightand New Jersey American Water.

<style>.oembed-frame { width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0; border: 0; }</style> The trusted place to find the best home service providers. Find local pros.

Ten Emergency Medical Service members from Leonardo, Middletown and Port Monmouth fire aid squads responded with three ambulances to provide firefighter rehabilitation and medical assistance to all firefighters, all according to the statement.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the blaze.

Joshua Chungis the 9-5 breaking news and weather reporter. A lifelong Jersey Shore resident, he is a recent graduate of Michigan State University. Contact him at [email protected], 917-703-9373 or on Twitter @Joshchunggg

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Middletown fire triggers large emergency response, family’s pet lost in flames

___

(c)2021 the Asbury Park Press (Neptune, N.J.)

Visit the Asbury Park Press (Neptune, N.J.) at www.app.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.