Three Hospitalized After Chula Vista (CA) Mobile Home Fire

Alex Riggins
The San Diego Union-Tribune
(MCT)
Three people suffered smoke inhalation injuries Monday night when a Chula Vista mobile home caught fire, authorities said.
The blaze was reported about 8:30 p.m. on Otay Lakes Road a few blocks west of the state Route 125 toll road, according to Chula Vista police.
Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames spewing from the mobile home, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. Firefighters knocked down the flames less than 20 minutes.
Medics took three patients to hospitals with smoke inhalation injuries, according to fire officials.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune.
