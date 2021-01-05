Longtime Greensboro (NC) Fire Department Firefighter Dies from Cancer

According to a report from WFMY, a 21-year veteran of the Greensboro (NC) Fire Department (GFD) died from cancer on Monday, January 4, five months after being diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma.

Professional Firefighters of Greensboro announced the death of Local 947 member Ramziddin El-Amin on its Facebook page. El-Amin was assigned to GFD’s Engine 19 on B-Shift. He died in the intensive care unit at Chapel Hill.

According to the post: “He will be sorely missed by family, friends, fellow firefighters, and a community that is grateful for his two decades of selfless service. Please keep the El-Amin family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

