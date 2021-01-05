Man Killed in Manheim Township (PA) Structure Fire

Breaking: The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a working house fire on the 7600 block of Lineboro Road in Manheim Township, where firefighters initially encountered fire on all floors and all sides of the home. @theeveningsun @ydrcom pic.twitter.com/Ek3KeO3CHF — Harrison Jones (@h_jonesphoto) January 4, 2021

Tina Locurto

The York Dispatch, Pa.

(MCT)

Jan. 4—Firefighters battled a “major fire” Sunday night that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man, according to fire officials.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at 10:08 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Lineboro Road in Manheim Township and didn’t finish up until seven hours later.

The victim was declared dead at 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

“It’s hard on everybody when there’s a life involved,” said Don Fair II, the public information officer for Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department. “We couldn’t do any more than we did.”

By the time crews arrived, the fire was “well involved,” resulting in total loss of the property. The victim lived alone, and nobody else was inside the home at the time of the incident, Fair said.

“We did our best, but with that amount of fire it really hampered our initial search and rescue,” he added. “We were there when the sun was coming up.”

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the fire. The cause is unknown at this time.

Damage estimates also have not been evaluated yet, Fair said.

The victim’s identity and his cause and manner of death will be released after the family is notified, according to the coroner’s office.

— Reach Tina Locurto at [email protected] or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

___

(c)2021 The York Dispatch (York, Pa.)

Visit The York Dispatch (York, Pa.) at www.yorkdispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.