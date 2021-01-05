Two People, Dog Killed in Durham (NC) House Fire

Josh Shaffer

Jan. 5—DURHAM — An early-morning blaze killed two people in a remote Durham home early Tuesday, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire, which also killed a dog, is unknown, said Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi. At least one other dog was resuscitated with a pet oxygen mask.

Two more people were taken to UNC Hospitals with injuries from the fire, one of them unconscious, Iannuzzi said. A fifth person is believed to have come through the fire unhurt.

Fire investigators were just getting on the scene near Hilltop Drive Tuesday morning and it is not known whether the home had smoke detectors or how it was heated.

One of the people inside was bedridden at the time, while another rushed next door to call 911, according to ABC 11, the N&O’s media partner.

Iannuzzi described the house as “pretty remote” down a lengthy dirt road. Three more dogs in a nearby kennel were unhurt.

The blaze began at 4:45 a.m. and required 40 fire fighters on the scene, said Division Chief David Swain. It took about 25 minutes to extinguish.

