New Year’s Day Fire Displaces Dozens of Long Island (NY) Residents

EMERGENCYPATCHES/YouTube

Photos, video, and info by Bryan Lopez

On the morning of January 1, 2021, the Lakeland (NY) Fire Department was activated for a reported residential structure fire at the Colony Park Apartments on Peconic Street. The Suffolk County Fire-Rescue dispatch center was taking numerous calls from nearby neighbors reporting smoke and flames coming from a large two-story building which houses multiple units.

Commanding units arrived and immediately transmitted a working fire. Mutual aid was brought in from Ronkonkoma, Nesconset, Holbrook, Holtsville, Bohemia, Central Islip, and Hauppauge Fire Departments to assist at the scene.

The fast moving blaze made its way into the common attic space and traveled to the end of the building. The fire ripped through at least six units and badly damaged the entire structure. Crews battled the stubborn fire for over two hours before it was placed under control.

Firefighters can be seen rescuing multiple pets from the blaze. Dozens of residents were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

ALSO

Historic Long Island (NY) Church Burns Christmas Morning

Flames Ravage Vacant Long Island (NY) Home

Firefighters Contend with Explosion, Collapse at Long Island (NY) Fire

Firefighter Among Four Injured in Long Island (NY) House Fire