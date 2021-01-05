Industrial Firefighting, Photos

Photos: Toronto (ON) Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Fire

Toronto firefighters use an aerial stream at a four-alarm fire

Fire photographer Arlyn McAdorey shared some photos of Toronto (ON) firefighters responding to a four-alarm fire on December 27, 2020.

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m. for an abandoned building with heavy fire showing on Dundas Street west. Toronto Fire crews from Station 426 arrived and upgraded the incident to a working fire. The first-in district chief called for a second alarm and eventually upgraded the call to a 4th alarm. The structure collapsed onto adjacent train tracks. 

No injuries were reported. The building was abandoned, but was formerly a scrap metal processing facility. 

See more: https://arlynmcadorey.myportfolio.com/

Flames and aerial device flowing water in Toronto
Major fire at an industrial site in Toronto

More