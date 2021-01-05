Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Joe Powers

Join host Chris Baker and guest Deputy Chief Joe Powers as they discuss embracing career opportunities, cultivating positive relationships, and building sustainability in the fire service. During this episode, they also discuss the Vision 20/20 project and the value of community risk reduction through risk assessments, establishing partnerships and building more resilient communities.

