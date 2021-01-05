Phoenix (AZ) Fire Department at Sky Harbor International Airport Adds Striker 8×8 to Fleet

Oshkosh Airport Products has delivered a new Striker® 8×8 ARFF vehicle for the Phoenix Fire Department at Sky Harbor International Airport.

OSHKOSH, WI—Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Company, announced that the company has completed delivery of a new Striker® 8×8 ARFF vehicle for the Phoenix Fire Department at Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona. The ARFF team at this FAA-rated Index-E airport manages an entire Oshkosh fleet.

“We are honored to once again be selected to produce custom fire apparatus to support the Phoenix Fire Department’s dedicated team at Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Rich Voakes, government and regional sales manager for Oshkosh Airport Products. “Our relationship with the department has spanned many years, and their trust and confidence in our products has resulted in exceptional collaboration to put some of the most innovative ARFF apparatus into service. We are confident the cutting-edge features of the Striker 8×8 will exceed expectations.”

Features of the Phoenix Fire Department’s new Striker 8×8 ARFF vehicle include:

Two Scania Engines DC16 V8 770hp Tier IV Final

65-foot (20 meters) Snozzle

4,500-gallons (17,000 liters) of water

630 gallons (2,380 liters) of foam

550 Ibs (250 kg) of dry chemical

Acceleration of 0-50 mph (0-80 km/h) in under 20 seconds

Voakes added, “Phoenix experiences extreme ambient temperatures, and the new Striker 8×8 will offer an additional exterior-mounted air conditioning unit to help keep firefighters cool when faced with intense heat. Also, a unique attribute of the department’s ARFF fleet, including the new apparatus, is they are one of only a few U.S. airports with red trucks.”

The Phoenix Fire Department’s new Striker 8×8 ARFF vehicle is fully prepared with firefighting agent capacity and will feature advanced technology innovations including an Oshkosh Power Uniter, the K-Factor™ HRET alignment system which gives the operator awareness of HRET position, and Eco-EFP™ input-based foam test system.

For more information, visit www.oshkoshairport.com.