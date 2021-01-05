Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment Expands Portfolio with Ferrara® Fire Apparatus and E-ONE®

OCALA, FL—REV Fire Group, a manufacturer of fire apparatus brands including E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara®, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal®, and Ladder Tower®, announces that Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment is expanding its product portfolio and will represent Ferrara Fire Apparatus and E-ONE.

Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment has been a longtime, successful Spartan Emergency Response dealer providing its New York Metro area customers with best-in-class sales and service.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of product offerings to meet our customers’ fire apparatus needs,” said Craig Probst, President of Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment. “We look forward to growing the Ferrara and E-ONE customer base in New York by providing our next generation customer support strategy.”

Located in Islandia, NY, Hendrickson Fire operates out of a state-of-the-art 20,000-square-foot facility that includes a collision center featuring a 55’ spray booth and an expansive parts inventory. The Hendrickson team of 65 leverages their knowledge and facilities to provide complete fire apparatus service. Hendrickson is also a comprehensive and authorized service center for Cummins.

“Hendrickson has made significant investments into its dealership with people, facilities and aftermarket support capabilities in order to provide customers with a premium experience. We look forward to their contribution in growing the Ferrara and E-ONE brands,” said Mike Virnig, vice president of sales for REV Fire Group.

For more information, visit http://hendricksonfire.com/.