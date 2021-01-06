FDNY Crews Battle Four-Alarm Apartment Fire

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 74 Post Ave. in Manhattan. (Photo Credit: @nycemergencymgt) pic.twitter.com/ZkvbTzgDqI — FDNY (@FDNY) January 6, 2021

John Annese

New York Daily News

(TNS)

A four-alarm blaze ripped through the an Inwood apartment building Tuesday night, sending flames shooting through the rooftop.

The fire erupted just after 7 p.m. at a six-story building on Post Ave. near W. 204th St. It was still raging after 9:30 p.m.

So far, no one has reported injured, FDNY officials said.

The city has sent two MTA buses to shelter people displaced by the blaze, City Council member Ydanis Rodriguez said.

“I thank all the men and women of the @FDNY for their the immense job they are doing putting out the blaze,” he tweeted.

___

(c)2021 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.