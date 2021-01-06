NC Fire Chief Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A fire chief in Sylva, North Carolina has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Chief Darrell Woodard of the Savannah Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a smell of smoke in a building. All four firefighters, including Chief Woodard, that responded to this incident, tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Woodard, 66, passed away from the virus on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Chief Woodard had 42 years of service.