Photos: Four Hurt in Chicago Fire That Burns Two Buildings

Fire photographer Tim Olk offered some photos of firefighters operating at the scene of a recent residential fire that affected two buildings in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Fire Department’s social media accounts, the fire Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 5545 Shields resulted in four people transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.

More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

MORE TIM OLK

Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to 4-11 Alarm Fire

Photos: Chicago Firefighters Control Fire in Vacant Building

Chicago Firefighters Make Dramatic Rescues at Structure Fire

Photos: Firefighters Battle Major Gary (IN) Recycling Center Fire