Photos: Four Hurt in Chicago Fire That Burns Two Buildings

Chicago Tower Ladder raised in background with Squad 5 apparatus

Fire photographer Tim Olk offered some photos of firefighters operating at the scene of a recent residential fire that affected two buildings in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Fire Department’s social media accounts, the fire Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 5545 Shields resulted in four people transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.

More from Tim: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

Smoke coming from the top of a house fire in Chicago
Smoke vents from events and upper areas of a house in Chicago
Chicago firefighter holding an LDH supply line at a house fire with Squad 5
Chicago firefighter with a hook atop Squad 5 with Chicago firefighter in a tower ladder bucket in the background
Chicago Squad 5 and tower ladder at a house fire
Elevated stream from a bucket at Chicago fire
EMS members on scene of the Chicago fire
Chicago firefighters train a hose stream from a bucket
Chicago firefighters operate from two buckets at a residential fire
Chicago firefighters with a rescued kitten at a house fire
Chicago firefighter holding a kitten

