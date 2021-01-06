MD Firefighter/EMT Dies from COVID-19 Complications

A firefighter with the Naval Support Facility Indian Head Station in Maryland has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighter/EMT Bryan “Hammy” P. Hamilton, 42, of the Naval District of Washington Fire and Emergency Services at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Station 20/21, contracted COVID-19 while on-duty in December 2020. On Friday, January 1, 2021, he passed away at the University of Maryland, Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland, from complications of the virus.

Firefighter/EMT Hamilton had 18 years of service.