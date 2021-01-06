Massena (NY) Firefighters Respond to Fire

Bob Beckstead

Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.

(MCT)

Jan. 6—MASSENA — What had been reported as smoke from an electrical furnace turned out to be a structure fire late Monday evening in the village.

The Massena Volunteer Fire Departmentwas dispatched at about 11:24 p.m.to a residence on Grant Street.

“It came in originally as smoke coming from the electrical furnace,” Chief Paul Brownellsaid.

A Facebook posting from Massena Permanent Firefighters, Local 2220, said career and volunteer firefighters arrived on the scene “and quickly upgraded the alarm to a structure fire, as crews were met with heavy smoke and fire throughout the structure.”

Mr. Brownellsaid three of the department’s vehicles were on site to extinguish the fire. He said what made it difficult was that Grant Streetis a dead end street.

“We had our engine, which is our pump truck that pumps the water, we had our rescue truck with all of our equipment on it and we had our tanker there,” Mr. Brownellsaid.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours to extinguish and overhaul the fire scene before returning to service.

“It was a trailer. It was a small structure,” Mr. Brownellsaid. “There was pretty good damage from the electrical furnace. It was pretty much a total loss.”

He said no damage was done to any of the neighboring homes.

St. Lawrence Countyfire investigators completed their investigation and determined the fire originated from the electric furnace, he said.

No injuries were reported, and Mr. Brownellsaid the home’s occupant is staying with friends.

