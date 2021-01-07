Fire Rips Through Miami-Dade (FL) Apartment Building

Carli Teproff

The Miami Herald

(MCT)

Jan. 7—Smoke and flames poured out of Northeast Miami-Dade apartment building Wednesday afternoon, forcing firefighters to attack the blaze through the roof.

“Units worked diligently to be able to cut a hole in the ceiling and in the roof of the building to be able to stop the spread of the fire through the attic,” Firefighter Maggie Castro said in a video.

The two-alarm fire happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex near Northeast 152nd Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue. All residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported, the department said.

When firefighters responded, they found “heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit located on the third floor of the apartment complex.”

“With the fire quickly spreading to adjacent units, fire crews used a ladder to reach through the roof and extinguish the fire,” the department said in a news release.

In all, more than fire rescue units worked for more than an hour to extinguish the fire. Two people were treated for possible smoke inhalation, but were not taken to the hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much damage was caused by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

(c)2021 Miami Herald

Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.