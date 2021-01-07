Nearly 40 Dallas (TX) Firefighters Respond to Intense Church Fire

According to a report from NBCDFW, dozens of Dallas (TX) Fire Rescue (DFR) firefighters responded to an intense fire just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning that caused significant damage to the New Light Church in Pleasant Grove.

DFR was called to the church in the 9300 block of Elam Road to find large flames burning through the church’s roof. The fire moved so quickly through the one-story structure that firefighters had to shift to a defensive attack, fighting the fire from exterior.

The large response was prompted by high winds, which brought the concern of danger to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported, although the building sustained major damage. The cause of the fire is still unknown but under investigation.

