Gary (IN) Firefighters Battle Three-Story Apartment Fire

Jan. 7—GARY — Crews converged on an apartment that had smoke pouring from it with heavy flames shooting out from the top story window Wednesday.

Around noon firefighters responded to a three-story apartment building in the 3600 block of Washington Street, confirmed Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O’Donnell.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, which has three apartment units. The fire was on the second and third floors of the building, O’Donnell said.

There were no injuries to fire personnel or civilians. The building was extensively damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the chief said.

