Training Minutes: Firefighter Rescue Drag

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Dan DiRenzo demonstrates how to use the firefighter personal harness to drag a down firefighter to safety.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.

