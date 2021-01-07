Photos: FDNY Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Bronx (NY) Fire

Fire photographer Stephen G. Millet shared some photos of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) crews responding to a second-alarm fire in the Bronx on New Year’s Day.
According to FirefighterNation, firefighters found heavy fire showing in a multiple dwelling at 2103 Honeywell Ave. at Box 4579. This was the first multiple-alarm fire of the year 2021 for FDNY firefighters.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Video: Bill Gustin on Hoseline Operations in Multiple Dwellings
Fires in High-Rise Fireproof Multiple Dwellings
Hoseline Operations for Fires in Multiple Dwellings, Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3