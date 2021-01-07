Firefighting, Photos

Photos: FDNY Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Bronx (NY) Fire

Flames rage in a building as a firefighter on 58 Truck works. This Bronx fire was the first multiple-alarm of 2021 for the FDNY

Fire photographer Stephen G. Millet shared some photos of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) crews responding to a second-alarm fire in the Bronx on New Year’s Day.

According to FirefighterNation, firefighters found heavy fire showing in a multiple dwelling at 2103 Honeywell Ave. at Box 4579. This was the first multiple-alarm fire of the year 2021 for FDNY firefighters.

Another view of multiple FDNY aerials being used in the Bronx
Flames raging from a multiple dwelling in the Bronx as FDNY members work
FDNY firefighter use an aerial device during a fire in the Bronx
Flames rage behind a firefighter working on Truck 58 in the Bronx

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Video: Bill Gustin on Hoseline Operations in Multiple Dwellings

Fires in High-Rise Fireproof Multiple Dwellings

Hoseline Operations for Fires in Multiple Dwellings, Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3

More