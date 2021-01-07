Cumberland Goodwill EMT (PA) Rescues Man From Fiery Truck Crash

Tammie Gitt

The Sentinel, Carlisle, Pa.

Jan. 7—When Cumberland Goodwill EMT Grace Snyder saw a truck engulfed in flames and a man calling for help early Thursday morning in Carlisle, she ran toward the fire.

“I put my arms around him, hugged him. I said, ‘OK. We’re going to walk together. We’re going to walk backwards,'” Snyder said.

As they walked, tires on the truck exploded.

Video of the rescue was captured on the ambulance’s dashboard camera and posted to social media Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:29 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Bedford and East Willow streets.

Snyder said she got the dispatch on her phone before Cumberland Goodwill was called to the scene because she’s also a volunteer with North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company and with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.

As they turned out of the station, Snyder said she and her partner saw the truck on fire.

Her partner asked what they should do.

“I was like, I don’t know, we’re just going to go up and get the guy and walk away,” Snyder said.

A bystander had helped the man out of the car, but the man was unable to walk by himself so he kept pushing himself against the truck and falling back into it, Snyder said.

“There’s someone falling back into the car and its on fire. I know he’s got to get away from the situation,” she said.

After the incident, Snyder said she didn’t think it was anything big. She remembers talking to her partner as they drove back to the station from the hospital and saying, “Wow, that was a little crazy. I never thought that was going to happen.”

She wasn’t even sure she would look at the video, but that changed as the video racked up views on social media.

“It felt like it took way longer to get him away from the vehicle than the video shows,” she said.

Snyder said the combination of EMT and firefighter training guided her through the rescue. She knew how to hold the man to prevent more injuries and how to coach him while keeping him calm and recognizing the danger involved.

“I’m just glad everyone’s happen and healthy,” she said. “In any situation, it could go in any way. I’m just glad everyone had a good outcome.”

