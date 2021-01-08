Scranton (PA) Firefighter Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A member of the City of Scranton Bureau of Fire passed away in late December after contracting the coronavirus while on the job.

Firefighter Stephen Sunday, 28, contracted COVID-19 while on-duty, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. He passed away from the virus on December 29, 2020.

According to the Times-Tribune, Firefighter Sunday’s death was caused by multiple pulmonary embolisms from COVID-19. Firefighter Sunday, who had only been on the job for one year, followed in the footsteps of his maternal grandfather, John P. Lawless, in becoming a city firefighter. Lawless was a former city of Scranton fire chief.