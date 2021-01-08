Podcast: Networking for Success: Matty Brown

Host Dave McGlynn interviews Lieutenant Matty Brown. This month’s show will be covering suicide and depression in the emergency services as well as the importance of preventing that as a leader.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.



Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

ALSO

Podcast: Networking for Success: John Heinrichs

Podcast: Networking for Success: Derek Flemon

Podcast: Networking for Success: Mike Scotto

Podcast: Networking for Success: Michael Horist