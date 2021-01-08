Firefighting, Photos

Photos: LAFD Crews Quickly Control Sherman Oaks House Fire

A firefighter on the roof at a Los Angeles house fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure has some photos from a recent residential structure fire in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, California.

On December 30, 2020, 26 City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department firefighters extinguished this fire in 26 minutes with no injuries reported. Firefighters prevented the fire from extending to the exposed buildings.

Multiple ladders thrown at California house fire
Firefighters in smoke on the roof
A ladder raised with a firefighter training a hose stream on the top of a home
Flames emerge from the roof of the burning home
Firefighters on the roof with fire showing
Four firefighters on the roof with a ladder and smoke showing
The light from flames on the roof with smoke and a ladder
Two ladders nearly meeting atop a roof at a house fire with firefighters on the roof

