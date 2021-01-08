Photos: LAFD Crews Quickly Control Sherman Oaks House Fire

Fire photographer Rick McClure has some photos from a recent residential structure fire in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, California.
On December 30, 2020, 26 City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department firefighters extinguished this fire in 26 minutes with no injuries reported. Firefighters prevented the fire from extending to the exposed buildings.
