Fire Station, School Among MI Workplaces Fined for Coronavirus Safety Violations

Michigan has issued eight workplaces, including a school district and fire department, citations totaling more than $25,000 for failing to meet coronavirus safety precautions.

In another round of COVID-19 safety fines, the eight businesses were hit with emergency rule and general duty citations for reasons including failing to properly use personal protection gear, lack of preparedness and response plans. Fees ranged from $1,900 to $7,000, totaling $25,400 in citations.

On-site inspections by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administrationfound the eight workplaces to be in violation of the state’s guidelines for workplaces that are permitted to continue in-person operations.

Among those that were slapped with citations was the Memphis Fire Departmentin Memphis, which was inspected following a complaint from an employee, for violations including not conducting in-person or virtual health checks of employees before entering the facility and not ensuring that employees wore a face mask, according to MIOSHA.

The fire department, located in a city with a population fewer than 2,000 people, was fined $2,100.

Hit with one of the highest citations in this round is the South Lake Public Schoolsdistrict in Saint Clair Shores, with a $4,900 citation. The inspection, prompted by a complaint from an employee, found the district lacked a written hazard communication plan developed or implemented, according to MIOSHA.

Elementary students in the district are scheduled to return to in-person instruction Monday, with middle and high school students slotted to return to the classroom Feb. 1, per a December district update that was posted one week after the citation was issued. A spokesperson for the district could not be reached Friday evening.

Touting a $7,000 fine — the highest of the eight workplaces — is an At Home location in Roseville. Included in the home decor retailer’s violations is not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

The eight businesses cited for violations include:

Memphis Fire Departmentin Memphisfor $2,100. Inspection prompted by employee complaint. At Home Storesin Rosevillefor $7,000. Inspection prompted by employee complaint. Autozone in Davisonfor $4,000. Inspection prompted by employee complaint. Daner’s Diner in Lapeerfor $1,900. Inspection prompted by employee complaint. Kokomos Family Fun Centerin Saginawfor $2,000. Inspection prompted by employee complaint. Painters Supply and Equipment Co.in Cantonfor $3,500. Inspection was initiated as a planned programmed inspection. South Lake Public Schoolsin Saint Clair Shoresfor $4,900. Inspection prompted by employee complaint. Twin Peaks in Livoniawas issued a violation regarding a written preparedness and response plan. However, it was corrected during the inspection and no fine was issued.

Workplaces have 15 working days to contest violations from the day the citation was issued.

