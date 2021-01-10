The 2021 Firefighter PPE Supplement

Download the 2021 firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE) supplement, which comes bundled with the January 2021 issue of Fire Engineering magazine.
Features include:
Changes Affecting PPE Choices and Contamination
Key COVID-19 Takeaways Relative to PPE
Field Disinfection as New Form of Preliminary Exposure Reduction
Implementing a Cleaning Verification Program
New NFPA 1585 to Consolidate Fire Service Contamination Control Requirements
Evidence-Based Approach for Informing PPE Changes on Contamination Control