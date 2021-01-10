East Bridgewater (MA) House Torched, Resident Suffers Burn Injuries

Cody Shepard

The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass.

(MCT)

Jan. 10—EAST BRIDGEWATER— A homeowner suffered burns in a house fire late Saturday afternoon.

The East Bridgewater Fire Departmentresponded to 15 Chestnut St.for the fire about 4:50 p.m

“Upon arrival, heavy flames were coming from nearly every window on the first and second floors of the home,” Fire Chief Timothy Harhensaid in a statement.

Firefighters learned everyone was out of the home, but the homeowner, a 69-year-old man, was “on the front lawn suffering from burns he received,” Harhen said.

The victim was taken by an East Bridgewater Fire Departmentambulance to Massachusetts General Hospitalin Bostonwith injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Fire departments from Bridgewaterand Whitmanresponded to the scene to provide mutual aid. The West Bridgewater Fire Departmentprovided station coverage during the fire.

Harhen said it took about an hour for firefighters to fully extinguish the blaze.

The house was determined to be a total loss and the injured homeowner, who is the sole resident, will be displaced, Harhen said.

No one else was injured during the incident.

“The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation,” Harhen said.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation of the fire and further inquiries were referred to the office.

Senior reporter Cody Shepardcan be reached by email at cshep[email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENT.

___

(c)2021 The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass.

Visit The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass. at www.enterprisenews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.