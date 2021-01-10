FDNY Gives FBI Information on Members Who Attended U.S. Capitol Riot

The New York City Fire Department has provided information to the FBI on multiple members who were allegedly at the riot at the U.S. Capitol, reports New York NBC.

A spokesperson for the FDNY confirmed that a number of its members reportedly identified as attending the riot.

An image circulating on Twitter captured a person standing outside the building in clothing with ““FDNY Squad 252” printed on the back.

