Firefighting, News

Boston Firefighters Extinguish Fire That Displaces Nine Residents

Scene of the fire in Boston with ladders raised

Boston (MA) firefighters responded Sunday evening to a fire that displaced several residents, according to the department’s social media account.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., companies responded to a fire at 295-297 Beacon St. The fire was in the basement and traveled in the walls to the third floor of the building, promping a second alarm response.

Crews had the fire knocked down at around 10:49 p.m. The fire displaced nine people and caused approximately $150K in damage, according to Boston Fire’s Twitter account.

Ladder raised with hose through the window
Hose bay of fire truck with ladders raised and Boston firefighters taking up
Boston firefighter with hoseline and two aerials raised

ALSO

Boston Firefighter Injured, Residents Displaced in Roxbury Fire

Boston Firefighters Rescue Woman, Two Children from Apartment Fire

Photos: Boston Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Structure Fire

More