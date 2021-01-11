Man Killed in Brooklyn Bridge Boat Fire

Brittany Kriegstein

An 86-year-old man killed in a boat fire off Brooklyn Bridge Park lived on the vessel full time, authorities said Sunday.

Victim Archie Joyner lived on the 52-foot Jefferson recreational boat with his adult son, according to a family friend. He had recently moved the boat from Weehawken, N.J., to the marina next to Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 5.

A blaze broke out on the boat about 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Joyner was found unconscious in the boat’s hull. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital but could not be saved, cops said.

The massive fire turned the boat into a melted, mangled mass of plastic and fiberglass. FDNY fire marshals are still trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

Joyner’s family declined to comment when reached by a reporter Sunday.

