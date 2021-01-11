Indianapolis Fire Apparatus Headed to Fire Call Involved in Crash

By Rita Reith

There were no major injuries after an Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) fire truck was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Sunday, according to reports.

Witnesses told police that the female driver n a Gray Ford Fusion failed to yield the red light nor yield to the oncoming fire engine, which had the green. The engine was en route to a possible apartment fire at 5910 E 12th St, which turned out to be food on the stove and out on arrival. All lights and sirens were activated.

Her car impacted the fire engine on the passenger side, rear door, and wheel well, with the impact leaving part of her bumper and front license plate embedded in the wheel. The engine was pushed into the opposing lanes of traffic, hitting a Prius and pushed it another vehicle behind it. All lanes of opposing traffic were already stopped, yielding to the oncoming fire engine.

Police on scene confirm that the woman did not yield, which initiated the incident.

The IFD crew from Engine 25 were ok but shaken, immediately rendered aid and initiated care for the passengers of the two black cars and of the gray Fusion . Four civilians (three adults and one child) were transported to local hospitals. The woman declined to be transported. None of the firefighters were transported.

The engine sustained considerable damage with the cab now completely misaligned from the remainder of the engine.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

