KME® Introduces New X-Series™ Custom Pumpers

NESQUEHONING, PA—KME Fire Apparatus, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and a leding manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to introduce the new X-Series Custom Pumper where performance, value, and reduced delivery time meet.

The new X-Series is designed to help fire departments navigate the challenges associated with specifying and procuring fire apparatus by offering multiple core models that can be customized with thousands of options to meet their unique needs. This allows KME to build and deliver custom pumpers that fit fire departments’ budgets and best serve their communities with reduced lead times.

Some core features of the X-Series include:

Custom fire apparatus aluminum cab

Optimized pump and body configurations to meet a variety of fire departments’ needs

Maximum compartment space for equipment storage

750- to 1,000-gallon water tank capacities

Hale or Waterous pumps

Side- or top-mount pump control configurations

“We’ve listened to the marketplace and developed the X-Series to deliver custom fire apparatus at a competitive price with industry-leading delivery times,” said Chris McClung, director of sales for KME. “With all the uncertainty and challenges faced by today’s fire service, we made it our mission to deliver quality custom pumpers in the most efficient means possible that perform day in and day out.”

For more information, www.kmefire.com/x-series.