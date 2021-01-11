Photos: Small Plane Crashes on Long Island, NY

EMERGENCYPATCHES/YouTube

Photos, video, and info from Bryan Lopez

On January 10, 2021, the East Farmingdale Fire Company, Republic Airport Crash Fire Rescue, Plainview, Bethpage, and Melville Fire Departments responded to a reported plane crash on Long Island, New York. The crash was reported to be in a field in the area of Melville Road.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol unit in the area witnessed the plane go down and located it in an area of brush inside the property of the landfill on Sweet Hollow Road. Crews stabilized the aircraft, then worked to extricate the trapped pilot, who was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for his injuries.

The plane was reportedly inbound to Republic Airport, in Farmingdale, Long Island, when it lost both engines and went down. The scene was then turned over to FAA officials for an accident investigation.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

