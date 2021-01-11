Canada’s Department of National Defense Takes Delivery of E-ONE Titan and 4×4 Custom Pumper

OCALA, FL—E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of an E-ONE TITAN® 4×4 ARFF vehicle and Aviation Support 4×4 eMAX® custom Pumper to the department of National Defense Canada (DND).

The TITAN 4×4 ARFF will serve the Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, located near Cold Lake, Alberta. Key features include:

E-ONE unique cab design manufactured from welded aluminum extrusion, exceeding ECE R-29 safety standards

Scania 670-horsepower engine with a Twin Disc® transmission

Burner 500-pound dry chemical system

375-/750-gpm Rhino® low attack bumper turret with Akro-Chem® nozzle

Akron 375-/750-gpm roof turret with air aspirated nozzle

Full structural plumbing package

Hale 8FG water pump

FRC AutoFoam® electronic foam proportioning

Winterization

ECOLOGIC® Foam Test Port

10-kW Harrison hydraulic generator

Orlaco FLIR camera

The Aviation Support 4×4 eMAX Custom Pumper will be used to protect helicopter operations at the Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges located on the east side of Vancouver Island, at Nanoose Bay. Key features include:

Typhoon® 58-inch medium cab

450-horsepower Cummins L9 engine with Allison EVS™ 3000 transmission

750-gallon water tank and a 50-gallon cell for Class B foam concentrate

Fire Combat 250-pound dry chemical system

Zico nitrogen bottle lift and lock system

Akron 300-gpm bumper turret with Akro-Chem® nozzle

eMAX® pump

Full structural plumbing package

Winterization

8-kW Harrison hydraulic generator

Orlaco FLIR camera

“What an honor and a privilege it is to deliver the TITAN 4×4 ARFF and the eMAX Pumper to the DND for use at their military bases,” said RJ Jones, E-ONE’s Director of Sales for US Government and Airport Products.“DND is a driving force in the ARFF industry with more than 50 E-ONE vehicles in service throughout Canada. We’re very appreciative that they continue to choose E-ONE to supply these mission critical vehicles.”

