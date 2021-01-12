Three Rescued from Havre de Grace (MD) Apartment Fire

The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.

Jan. 12—At least three people have been rescued after an apartment fire in Havre de Grace, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company.

Crews from the fire company are on the scene of the two-story, multi-family dwelling in the 400 block of Bourbon Street, reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The three people rescued all refused care after an evaluation by the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps, according to a social media post on the Susquehanna Hose Company’s Facebook page.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshall are on the scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Firefighters from Level Volunteer Fire Company, Aberdeen Fire Department and the Perryville Fire Company were also called to the scene.

This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

