FDNY Firefighter Injured as Fire Burns Multiple Brooklyn Buildings

One firefighter was injured as Fire Department of New York (FDNY) crews battled a fire that burned through three brownstones in Brooklyn Monday night, according to reports.

ABC 7 reported that companies responded to 297 Monroe Street in the Bedford Stuyvesant section around 7:40 p.m.

The fire went to two alarms, and FDNY officials told reporters the age and deterioration of the buildings created a dangerous situation for firefighters.

According to News 12, the firefighter sustained minor injuries when the floor collapsed beneath him. He was reportedly able to get himself to safety.