Wynne (AR) Firefighters Battle Intense Attic Fire

According to a report from KAIT8, the Wynne (AR) Fire Department (WFD) prevailed after needing three hours to extinguish an attic fire on Monday.

WFD crews were dispatched to the home just before 9:55 a.m. Monday to find heavy fire in the attic of the home.

View photos of the incident HERE.

According to the WFD, crews deployed several 1¾-inch hoselines into the home and pulled ceiling down to gain access to the fire area. Firefighters also ventilated the building to disperse smoke and gases released by the flames. Crews were on scene for around three hours.

According to the WFD, no injuries were reported.

