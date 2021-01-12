OH Man in Serious Condition After Being Struck by Apparatus

According to a report from WDTN, a man from New Carlisle, Ohio, was hospitalized in serious condition after being hit by a fire apparatus, in a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Paul Johnson, 38, was struck by a Bethel Township brush truck on SR-235 Monday night. One eyewitness told OSHP troopers that Johnson was running in front of cars on purpose.

OSHP also said Johnson is listed as being in serious but stable condition at the Miami Valley Hospital as of midnight.

The Bethel Township vehicle was not in emergency response at the time of the incident.

