Resident Dies After Late-Night Fire in Minneapolis (MN) Duplex

Paul Walsh

Star Tribune

(MCT)

A fire at a duplex in northeast Minneapolis has claimed one life and appears to be smoking-related, authorities said Monday.

Paul Nurnberger, 50, died Thursday afternoon from smoke inhalation suffered from the blaze in the residence in the 400 block of NE. Broadway, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Fire crews responded to blaze about 2 a.m. that day on the first floor, where they located Nurnberger near a back door, according to a Fire Department incident report. Nurnberger was taken by paramedics to HCMC and died there.

A resident on the second floor was able to flee the fire without assistance, said Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

The “possible ignition source” for the fire appeared to be an ashtray, which was located by fire personnel on the floor near a badly burned table, the incident report said.

Fire officials estimated damage from the blaze, which was extinguished in about 20 minutes, to be roughly $150,000 to the structure and $50,000 in personal property.

