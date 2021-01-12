Two Rescued from Windham (NH) Construction Site

Breanna Edelstein

Jan. 11—WINDHAM — Two men, ages 65 and 35, were rescued from a construction site at 10 Chestnut Road after a partial wall collapsed on them Monday morning, fire Chief Tom McPherson said.

With Fire Department crews running at reduced staffing, McPherson said the department was fortunate to have two additional off-duty personnel at the station teaching an EMS class when the rescue call came in about 10:30 a.m.

Due to the complexity of the call and how the patients needed to be extricated, the chief said he requested an additional engine and a ladder truck from the Derry Fire Department.

The partially completed house where the incident happened does not yet have interior stairs, McPherson said, which required firefighters to use a ladder truck and basket to remove the trapped men.

After rescue workers saw the extent of the injuries, they requested a medical helicopter, the chief said.

Originally, officials on the scene were told to use Parkland Medical Center in Derry as a landing site for the helicopter, but based on the more seriously injured patient’s condition and the time it took to extricate him, the helicopter was diverted to the closer Nashua Road ball fields.

The 65-year-old victim was flown to Beth Israel in Boston for treatment of abdominal, facial and shoulder injuries, according to McPherson. The younger victim was brought to Parkland Medical Center by ambulance with pain in his lower back, pelvic area and upper right leg.

Names of the victims were not immediately available.

