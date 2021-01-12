Reading (PA) Firefighter Dies After Contracting COVID

A veteran Reading (PA) firefighter has passed away after contracting the coronavirus while on the job, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighter/EMT Mark “Dewey” E. Kulp, 52, of the Reading Department of Fire and Rescue Services transported at least two patients to hospitals who had tested positive for COVID-19. He also evaluated a patient on-scene that possibly had the virus. He subsequently contracted the disease and passed away on January 5, 2021.

Firefighter/EMT Kulp had 28 years of service.