Man Found Dead in Fire at River Grove (IL) Residential Building

Anna Kim

Pioneer Press Newspapers, Suburban Chicago

(MCT)

Jan. 12—A fire at a residential building in River Grove displaced 26 people Friday night, and a 49-year-old man was found dead in one of the apartments, according to the River Grove Fire Department.

River Grovepolice and firefighters were dispatched to 3045 Paris Avenueshortly after 10 p.m. Friday, where they saw “heavy fire” coming from the third floor of the building, Fire Chief Sean Flynnsaid in a statement on the village’s Facebook page.

The man was found dead in an apartment on the third floor, where “fire was blowing out the window,” Flynn said. The Cook Countymedical examiner’s office has not released his name, and the office has not yet made a ruling on the cause and manner of his death.

Flynn said 26 people were displaced by the fire, and were initially taken to River Grove’scommunity center, where families and representatives from the Red Crossassisted them with housing.

As of Saturday morning, the cause of the fire hadn’t been determined. Sixty firefighters from 15 area fire departments responded to aid the River Grove Fire Department, Flynn said.

“I want to commend all the first responders that assisted with this fire, specifically the initial fire and police companies,” Flynn said in the statement. “In my opinion, had it not been for their quick actions of making rescues and helping people from the other apartments, this incident could have ended even more tragic(ally) than it did.”

The village of River Groveshared a link to a GoFundMeonline fundraiser for those who have been displaced. Donations can also be made by writing a check to the River Grove Food Pantry with “Fire Victim Relief” in the memo section. The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the drop box outside Village Hall, 2621 Thatcher Avenue.

[email protected]

___

(c)2021 Pioneer Press Newspapers (Suburban Chicago, Ill.)

Visit Pioneer Press Newspapers (Suburban Chicago, Ill.) at www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.